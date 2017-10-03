Japan’s elderly drivers facing safety courses, greater scrutiny as accidents surge

A series of fatal crashes caused by elderly drivers has left authorities desperately grappling for ways to clamp down on a problem that experts warn is only going to get worse as the population ages.

Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents across Japan — more than a quarter of the total — in 2016, according to the National Police Agency.

In one of the most shocking cases, an 87-year-old crashed his truck into a group of schoolchildren, killing a 6-year-old and injuring others, prompting demands for action on the issue.

In a tranquil countryside setting outside the town of Kanuma, Tochigi Prefecture, on a track surrounded by rice paddies and mountains, elderly drivers are taking public safety into their own hands and completing refresher courses behind the wheel.

The retirees pilot their cars gingerly between cones while instructors bark out orders via loudspeaker through open car windows as high-tech sensors measure reaction times for emergency stops.

Emiko Takahashi, a 73-year-old taking the course, admitted she had “no confidence” in her driving as she got older.

“That’s why I came here,” she said, adding that she has no choice but to drive her ailing husband, seven years her senior, to a hospital every day.

Takahashi said her ability to concentrate had declined as she aged and her reaction times have waned. “I have become slow,” she admitted.

Fatal accidents caused by geriatric drivers now account for 28.3 percent of the total, up from 17.9 percent a decade ago, according to the NPA.

And with the elderly set to account for 40 percent of the population by 2060, there are increasing fears for public safety.

Authorities in some areas around Japan have resorted to novel ways to encourage some of the 4.8 million drivers over 75 to hand over their license.

These include deals for cheaper funerals and discounts on ramen, along with more conventional methods such as cheap or free taxis and buses.

But 67-year-old Kiyotaka Ukita, also taking part in the course, scoffed at these efforts.

“Free bus tickets aren’t attractive enough to get older drivers to turn in their license,” said Ukita, sporting a long white goatee. “The advantage (of driving your own car) is that you can go wherever and whenever you want. I hope I can continue driving until I die.”

Most accidents caused by elderly drivers result from them mixing up the accelerator and the brake or losing control of the steering wheel, the NPA says, calling it a “pressing problem.”

Masato Zenyouji, an instructor at the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF), said one problem is the declining ability of older drivers “to instantly make a judgment, such as suddenly hitting the brakes.”

“When the speed increases, their field of vision narrows, which can lead to accidents,” he said.

The driving course attempts to address this by physical exercises such as stretching as well as drills to improve cognitive functions.

Another factor in accidents is overconfidence by drivers who have been behind the wheel for decades, said Masabumi Tokoro, a professor at Rissho University who has been studying elderly drivers.

According to a survey conducted by Tokoro, 10 percent of drivers in their 30s thought they were capable of avoiding accidents, while the figure stood at 53 percent for those aged 75 and older.

“They think they can avoid accidents with their driving skills,” he said.

Authorities have taken steps with legislation, introducing laws in March forcing drivers aged 75 or older to pass cognitive tests when renewing their licenses.

Carmakers are trying to do their bit as well, installing features such as a system that stalls acceleration if the driver steps on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

But this is being rolled out only gradually and only for new models.

According to the transport ministry, the system to slow acceleration was installed in around one-third of 4.4 million cars manufactured in 2015.

Tokoro believes the problem will not be solved with cognitive tests or rewarding older drivers who turn in their license.

“It’s inconvenient in rural Japan and you cannot do anything without a car. That’s why (older drivers) won’t let go of their permits,” he explained.

Tokoro said the government needs to foster an environment in which older people can lead a normal life after handing in their license.

He cited as examples reasonably priced taxi-sharing services and a campaign to encourage older residents to move to city centers from suburban areas.

IT firm DeNA has been testing self-driving cars to provide a new means of transportation in aging rural communities by 2020.

Back at the track, Takahashi said she was hoping to continue driving until she turns 85 years old.

“I think I can keep driving if I study and become confident,” she said. “I’ll stop driving if I feel I have health problems.”