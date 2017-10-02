Ishigaki Island to test electronic scooter-sharing service

Sumitomo Corp. will test a sharing service for electric scooters on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture to reduce the environmental impact from a surge in tourist numbers.

The trading house will start the test by the end of next March in partnership with the Ishigaki Municipal Government.

Sumitomo and the city believe the service will help balance tourist promotion with environmental protection.

The service will use battery-swapping scooters and charging stations developed by Taiwan’s Gogoro Inc. Four charging stations are also expected to be utilized for emergency electricity supply in the event of disasters.

Sumitomo plans to expand the service to other cities.

Gogoro already provides electric scooter-sharing services in Taiwan, Berlin and Paris.