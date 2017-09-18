At least nine dead in India river boat race after boats capsize in storm

Indian police have recovered at least nine bodies after three to four boats capsized in stormy conditions during a race on the Sabang river in the country’s remote northeast.

Police officer Mukesh Sahay says the boats were caught in a sudden rainstorm on Sunday in the town of Tikkri Killa in Assam state.

Rescuers were searching for several people missing in the accident about 255 (155 miles) west of Gauhati, Assam state’s capital.

Sahay said it was not clear whether the dead were all participants in the rowing boat race because some people were traveling on the same river stretch in motor boats when the accident happened.

Boating accidents in India are common.

Many ferries are poorly built and overcrowded. There is little regard for safety regulations and life jackets.