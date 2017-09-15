Japan-Russia relations improving but need further efforts: Gorbachev

Relations between Japan and Russia are improving, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said at a meeting with Japanese ruling camp official Natsuo Yamaguchi on Thursday.

The two nations should work further by keeping up the current momentum, he added.

Gorbachev made the remarks as Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, asked the former Soviet leader for advice on how to promote the bilateral relationship.

The meeting in Moscow was held for two hours over lunch.

Gorbachev handed Yamaguchi a copy of his autobiography with a message to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe written in it. Yamaguchi promised to pass it on to Abe, also chief of the LDP.

Gorbachev said that he wants to visit Japan again.

When he visited Japan in April 1991, Gorbachev and then-Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu signed a Japan-Soviet joint statement.

It was the first official document between Tokyo and Moscow confirming that four Northwestern Pacific islands are subject to their territorial issue that should be resolved under a bilateral peace treaty.

The islands, now controlled by Russia, were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II and are claimed by Japan. The territorial row has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.