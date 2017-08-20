Fukushima students present concert in Bangkok in gratitude for Thailand’s support after 3/11 crisis

Students from Fukushima Prefecture have given a symphony orchestra concert in Bangkok to thank the Thai people for their support in Japan’s recovery from the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Through their performance at the Siam Pic-Ganesha Theater on Friday night, 40 members of the Fukushima Youth Sinfonietta, comprising junior high and high school students, expressed their eagerness to help rebuild areas hit hard by the fallout from the triple meltdown at the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

“We would like to convey our sincere gratitude for your assistance from Thailand right after the earthquake in 2011. . . through our music,” Yayoi Sato, a 15-year-old first-year student at Fukushima High School, said in English on behalf of the orchestra members to an audience of hundreds. The percussionist’s speech drew a warm applause.

During the two-hour concert, the students played Mikhail Glinka’s overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila and Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, among others, and members of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra and a Thai choir group joined with them in playing the Japanese song “Furusato” (“hometown”), as well as a music number composed by late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“I tried to deliver Fukushima’s power to people in Thailand,” said Yukimi Saito, a 17-year-old third-year student at Tachibana High School and leader of the student orchestra. “I think I made it,” she added.

“We were able to play in our own fashion and I had great fun,” said Nono Kikuchi, a 14-year-old third-year student at Fukushima University Junior High School.

A 64-year-old university lecturer, a member of the audience, said the concert was very touching as it demonstrated the Fukushima students’ gratitude to the Thai people and suggested progress in healing from the 2011 disaster.