Murakami says writing is what he can do for disaster victims

Sample newspaper article
作家の村上春樹さん（69）が6日、米ニューヨークで開かれた芸術イベントに出席した。東日本大震災などの大きな災害や事件が自身の作品に与えた影響に触れ「（被災者ら） 苦しんでいる人たちに私ができることは、 良い物語を書くことだ」と語った。
イベントは米誌ニューヨーカーが主催し、村上さんは同誌編集者と対談。1995年の 地下鉄サリン事件後に被害者らを訪ねて インタビューしたノンフィクション「アンダーグラウンド」を発表した経緯や、出身地の 兵庫県で同年に起きた阪神大震災の後に震災をテーマに短編集を書いた経緯を紹介した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
作家 (さっか) novelist
米 (べい) the United States
開かれる (ひらかれる) to be held
芸術 (げいじゅつ) arts
出席する (しゅっせきする) to appear
東日本大震災 (ひがしにほんだいしんさい) the Great East Japan Earthquake
大きな (おおきな) major
災害 (さいがい) disaster
事件 (じけん) incident
自身 (じしん) one’s own
作品 (さくひん) [artistic] work
影響を与える (えいきょうをあたえる) to affect
触れる (ふれる) to refer to
被災者 (ひさいしゃ) victim of disaster
苦しむ (くるしむ) to suffer
できる can do
良い (よい) good
物語 (ものがたり) story
書く (かく) to write
語る (かたる) to say
米誌 (べいし) American magazine
主催する (しゅさいする) to sponsor
同誌 (どうし) the same magazine
編集者 (へんしゅうしゃ) editor
対談する (たいだんする) to have a talk
地下鉄サリン事件 (ちかてつさりんじけん) the sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system
被害者 (ひがいしゃ) victim
訪ねる (たずねる) to visit
発表する (はっぴょうする) to release
経緯 (けいい) how
出身地 (しゅっしんち) hometown
兵庫県 (ひょうごけん) Hyogo Prefecture
同年 (どうねん) the same year
起きる (おきる) hit
阪神大震災 (はんしんだいしんさい) the Great Hanshin Earthquake
震災 (しんさい) earthquake
テーマ (てーま) theme
短編集 (たんぺんしゅう) a collection of short stories
紹介する (しょうかいする) to explain
Quick questions
1) 村上さんは、苦しんでいる人たちに自分ができる事は何だと語りましたか。
2) 村上さんは「アンダーグラウンド」を書くために何をしましたか。
3) 村上さんは阪神大震災の後に何を書きま したか。
Translation
Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, 69, appeared at an arts event held in New York on Oct. 6. Referring to how major disasters and incidents such as the Great East Japan Earthquake affected his own works, Murakami said, “Writing good stories is what I can do for the suffering people (such as victims of disasters).”
The event was sponsored by the American magazine The New Yorker, whose editor had a talk with Murakami. The author explained how he came to release his nonfiction novel “Underground,” for which he visited and interviewed the victims of the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, as well as about how he wrote a collection of earthquake-themed short stories after the Great Hanshin Earthquake that hit his hometown in Hyogo Prefecture the same year.
Answers
1) What did Murakami say he could do for the suffering people?
良い物語を書くこと。
Write good stories.
2) What did he do in order to be able to write “Underground”?
地下鉄サリン事件後に被害者らを訪ねてインタビューをした。
He visited and interviewed the victims of the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.
3) What did he write after the Great Hanshin Earthquake?
震災をテーマにした短編集。
Earthquake-themed short stories.