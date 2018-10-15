Murakami says writing is what he can do for disaster victims

Sample newspaper article

作家の村上春樹さん（69）が6日、米ニューヨークで開かれた芸術イベントに出席した。東日本大震災などの大きな災害や事件が自身の作品に与えた影響に触れ「（被災者ら） 苦しんでいる人たちに私ができることは、 良い物語を書くことだ」と語った。

イベントは米誌ニューヨーカーが主催し、村上さんは同誌編集者と対談。1995年の 地下鉄サリン事件後に被害者らを訪ねて インタビューしたノンフィクション「アンダーグラウンド」を発表した経緯や、出身地の 兵庫県で同年に起きた阪神大震災の後に震災をテーマに短編集を書いた経緯を紹介した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

作家 (さっか) novelist

米 (べい) the United States

開かれる (ひらかれる) to be held

芸術 (げいじゅつ) arts

出席する (しゅっせきする) to appear

東日本大震災 (ひがしにほんだいしんさい) the Great East Japan Earthquake

大きな (おおきな) major

災害 (さいがい) disaster

事件 (じけん) incident

自身 (じしん) one’s own

作品 (さくひん) [artistic] work

影響を与える (えいきょうをあたえる) to affect

触れる (ふれる) to refer to

被災者 (ひさいしゃ) victim of disaster

苦しむ (くるしむ) to suffer

できる can do

良い (よい) good

物語 (ものがたり) story

書く (かく) to write

語る (かたる) to say

米誌 (べいし) American magazine

主催する (しゅさいする) to sponsor

同誌 (どうし) the same magazine

編集者 (へんしゅうしゃ) editor

対談する (たいだんする) to have a talk

地下鉄サリン事件 (ちかてつさりんじけん) the sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system

被害者 (ひがいしゃ) victim

訪ねる (たずねる) to visit

発表する (はっぴょうする) to release

経緯 (けいい) how

出身地 (しゅっしんち) hometown

兵庫県 (ひょうごけん) Hyogo Prefecture

同年 (どうねん) the same year

起きる (おきる) hit

阪神大震災 (はんしんだいしんさい) the Great Hanshin Earthquake

震災 (しんさい) earthquake

テーマ (てーま) theme

短編集 (たんぺんしゅう) a collection of short stories

紹介する (しょうかいする) to explain

Quick questions

1) 村上さんは、苦しんでいる人たちに自分ができる事は何だと語りましたか。

2) 村上さんは「アンダーグラウンド」を書くために何をしましたか。

3) 村上さんは阪神大震災の後に何を書きま したか。

Translation

Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, 69, appeared at an arts event held in New York on Oct. 6. Referring to how major disasters and incidents such as the Great East Japan Earthquake affected his own works, Murakami said, “Writing good stories is what I can do for the suffering people (such as victims of disasters).”

The event was sponsored by the American magazine The New Yorker, whose editor had a talk with Murakami. The author explained how he came to release his nonfiction novel “Underground,” for which he visited and interviewed the victims of the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, as well as about how he wrote a collection of earthquake-themed short stories after the Great Hanshin Earthquake that hit his hometown in Hyogo Prefecture the same year.

Answers

1) What did Murakami say he could do for the suffering people?

良い物語を書くこと。

Write good stories.

2) What did he do in order to be able to write “Underground”?

地下鉄サリン事件後に被害者らを訪ねてインタビューをした。

He visited and interviewed the victims of the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

3) What did he write after the Great Hanshin Earthquake?

震災をテーマにした短編集。

Earthquake-themed short stories.