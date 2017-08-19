Research breeds new hope for Japan’s endangered eels

The future of roasted eel, the Japanese summer delicacy braised with a tangy sauce and sprinkled with prickly mountain pepper, is in question as the creatures and their mysterious migrations become increasingly endangered.

Soaring demand for Japanese eel, or Anguilla japonica, helped put the creatures on the International Union of Conservation of Nature’s “Red List” of endangered species in 2014, and now it’s spurring poaching of similar species off the U.S. east coast.

But Katsumi Tsukamoto, nicknamed “Dr. Eel,” of the Eel Science Laboratory at Nihon University in Japan, thinks he has unlocked the secrets to eventually farming the eels sustainably and profitably. Tsukamoto found out where the eels spawn, and that helped researchers study the conditions needed to raise them from the egg stage to adulthood.

The possibility of extinction and soaring prices for grilled eel, which is called unagi and is believed to help build stamina for enduring sweltering summer days, have dismayed many Japanese gourmands and the restaurants that specialize in the dish.

Despite their important role in Japanese food culture, until recently very little was known about the life cycles of eels, such as where they spawn and how the tiny, nearly transparent glass eels manage to travel back to their freshwater habitats in Asia and elsewhere.

Supplies depend on wild-catching the juveniles and farm raising them until adulthood, a practice that has spread from Japan to Taiwan and mainland China as demand has surged.

Tsukamoto says his discovery of Japanese eel larvae and spawning adults west of the Mariana Ridge, near Guam, in 2009 has enabled him and other researchers to figure out the right diet and environmental conditions for spawning eels and their offspring.

Despite skepticism about the potential for such farming to work, Tsukamoto says three Japanese state-owned laboratories already are able to raise the eels from the larval stage and get them to spawn, completing their life cycle. But for now, each lab can raise only about 3,000 to 4,000 a year. A lack of funds is hindering construction of the infrastructure needed to make such operations commercially viable by producing tens of thousands of eels a year.

The complete farming of eels and some other endangered species is a way to help them survive by relieving the pressure from soaring demand.

Fisherman Masataka Uchida, who sells wild-caught ao-unagi (blue eel), shrugs off any potential competition from farming.

Depending on the environment, some eels have a tough texture and pungent, muddy taste that even unagi aficionados may find off-putting. Uchida’s eels, with their pale blue-gray skin and soft pink bellies, have a highly sought-after light and clean flavor that fetches premium prices even in the pricey unagi market.

Depending on the restaurant, Yuta Maruyama, an intermediate wholesaler who handles wild blue eel at Tokyo’s famous Tsukiji fish market, says a multi-course menu including grilled blue eel can cost up to ¥30,000 per person at exclusive restaurants, mainly in the flashy Ginza shopping and dining district.

At Hashimoto, a Michelin one-star restaurant in Tokyo that first opened in 1835, the eels are all farm-raised the conventional way on Kyushu after being caught as glass eels.

Like farmed salmon, the farmed eels raised from wild-caught glass eels tend to be fattier. “They have a flavor that is preferred by most customers,” says Shinji Hashimoto, the sixth-generation owner.

The busiest days tend to be the Day of the Ox in the lunar calendar, the first of which in 2017 was July 25. Hashimoto served about 150 customers that day.

“Even if the price rose to ¥10,000 for one box (of eel), Japanese people would still eat it once a year,” Tsukamoto said. “Why do Japanese people like unagi? Because we like soy sauce. The salty-sweet sauce, made from a mixture of soy sauce and mirin, is brushed on, is singed and grilled on the eel over charcoal — and that smell makes it irresistible.”