U.S. author George Saunders wins 2017 Man Booker Prize for ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’

Author George Saunders on Tuesday became only the second American writer to win Britain’s renowned Man Booker Prize, which was awarded for his first full-length novel, “Lincoln in the Bardo.”

Judges for the world’s most prestigious English-language literary award praised as “utterly original” the book, which chronicles the death of Abraham Lincoln’s 11-year-old son, Willie, using the accounts of hundreds of narrators.

“The form and style of this utterly original novel reveals a witty, intelligent and deeply moving narrative,” said Baroness Lola Young, chair of the judging panel, in announcing the prize at a ceremony in London.

The book is based on a real visit Lincoln made in 1862 to the body of Willie at a Washington cemetery. By turns witty, bawdy, poetic and unsettling, “Lincoln in the Bardo” juxtaposes events from Lincoln’s life and the U.S. Civil War — through passages from historians both real and fictional — with a chorus of otherworldly characters who are dead but unwilling or unable to let go of life.

In a brief, politically tinged acceptance speech, he made several thinly veiled references to the controversial policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Saunders said the book’s style may be complex, but the question posed at its heart is simple: Do we respond to uncertain times with fear and division, “or do we take that ancient great leap of faith and try to respond with love?”

Saunders said Lincoln had “a quiet, confident generosity of spirit.”

“He underwent, I think, a kind of spiritual growth spurt that we don’t see very often,” outgrowing the “lazy, racist attitudes” he was raised with, the author told reporters. “His compassion and his heart kept growing out even as his own life was becoming more and more difficult.

“Contrast that with the current administration that seems intent on shrinking the commonwealth of compassion until we can only care about people who are exactly like us. It’s a complete eradication of the American ideal.”

Saunders, 58, described the award as a “great honor, which I hope to live up to with the rest of my work for the rest of my life.”

He later told reporters he was in disbelief and numb at the award.

“For an artist, I think validation is really helpful,” he added. “My opinion of myself improves a little bit.”

The winner of the Man Booker receives £52,500 ($69,300), although the bigger prize is seen as the spike in sales that invariably follow the announcement of the winner.

This year’s short list stoked controversy over its omissions of big names and its eclectic lineup, with one British columnist calling it “baffling” and a leading U.S. critic decrying its “Americanization.”

It pitted three nominees from the U.S. against two Britons and a British-Pakistani author.

The award, launched in 1969, was only open to novelists from Commonwealth states until it began permitting those from other English-speaking countries in 2014.

Last year Paul Beatty became the first American to win for his novel “The Sellout.”

Saunders was the British bookmakers’ favorite ahead of the 2017 announcement on Tuesday.

He wrote “Lincoln in the Bardo” over a four-year period after first conceptualizing it 20 years ago, he told a news conference following the ceremony.

Saunders said he was unsure how exactly to tell the story at the outset but relished the artistic freedom. “I think the true mastery (of storytelling) is to be willing to wade into something and not be sure how it’s going to turn out,” he added.

In a lengthy and varied writing career, Saunders has penned award-winning collections of short stories, essays, illustrated fables and a best-selling children’s book, as well as many pieces of journalism.

In 2006, he was awarded both a Guggenheim Fellowship and a MacArthur Fellowship. In 2009, he received an Academy Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

To clinch the Man Booker Prize, he beat competition from a varied selection of writers, including fellow American Paul Auster, who penned “4321.”

The short list also included two other debut novelists: Emily Fridlund, who wrote “History of Wolves,” and Fiona Mozley, the 29-year-old British author of “Elmet.”

British author Ali Smith was short-listed for the fourth time for “Autumn,” while British-Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid completed the lineup with his second short-listed novel, “Exit West.”

The Man Booker’s five judges only reached a decision on Tuesday afternoon, according to Young.

She said the nationalities of the writers were not a factor, and the group were “very diligent, very thorough” in their considerations. “There were no fights, no blood on the carpet,” she said.