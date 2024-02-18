World Aquatics is standing by its strict criteria for Russian and Belarusian swimmers to return to international competition — even if it means some of the world's best from the two countries boycott the Paris Olympics.

Swimming's global governing body approved the return of Russian and Belarusian participants last September after banning them following Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Athletes from the two countries can only compete as neutrals, are banned from relay events and must accept strict criteria including no "explicit or implicit" statements of support for the war in Ukraine.