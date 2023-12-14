Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were all present Tuesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitch to Japanese free agent right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto at Dodger Stadium, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic reported the details Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the meeting. Earlier this week, the Dodgers announced a 10-year deal with Ohtani, whose goal is to bring World Series parades to the streets of Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto is one of the most sought-after talents this offseason, having led the Pacific League in four major pitching categories — wins, ERA, strikeouts and winning percentage — in each of the past three seasons.

"There was also his potential future catcher, Will Smith, but the most notable name was the newest Dodger," The Athletic said, referring to Ohtani.

Yamamoto's market "has jumped in recent weeks as he could be the rare $200 million pitcher (or higher) by the time he makes his decision this month."

Teams such as the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly vying for his services.

Yamamoto posted a 16-6 record with a career-best 1.21 ERA in 23 games this year en route to winning his third consecutive Pacific League MVP award.

He has a 70-29 career record with one save and a 1.82 ERA in 172 games over seven seasons, all with the Orix Buffaloes.