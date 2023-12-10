Shohei Ohtani is keeping his talents in Southern California — but he will be wearing Dodger Blue now.

Ohtani ended the most high-profile free agency in North American sports since NBA star LeBron James' famous decision in 2010 on Saturday by announcing he will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to MLB.com, Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, said the Japanese star will sign a deal worth $700 million, the largest in the history of North American sports.

Ohtani, who spent his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, announced his decision in an Instagram post.

"To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision," Ohtani wrote. "I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team."