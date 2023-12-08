No team was able to make a deal with two-time unanimous American League MVP Shohei Ohtani by the time Major League Baseball's winter meetings concluded Thursday.

But there has been no shortage of speculation, with reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers asked veteran reliever Joe Kelly if he would be willing to give up his No. 17 jersey if Ohtani signs.

The two-way star also made an impromptu visit to the Toronto Blue Jays' player development complex in Dunedin, Florida, indicating he is considering a move to Canada.

Earlier in the week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed he met with Ohtani and said signing him was the club's "top priority" this offseason.

With the San Francisco Giants and his first MLB team, the Los Angeles Angels, also in the running, Ohtani is expected to finalize his decision sometime soon.

Japanese right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto also remains without a team, but a number of franchises are pursuing the departing Orix Buffaloes ace.

The New York Yankees remain one of his suitors after completing a blockbuster trade to bring in outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres in exchange for five players.