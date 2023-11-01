The noise was at deafening levels at Koshien Stadium during the late stages of Game 3 in this Japan Series.

There were 40,994 in the stands at the historic venue, and the vast majority were wearing yellow and black and cheering on the Hanshin Tigers. The fans erupted when the Tigers, who trailed, rallied for three runs in the seventh. The intensity ramped up again in the eighth, with Hanshin searching for a game-tying run with a man in scoring position and its hottest hitter at the plate.

None of it phased Orix Buffaloes reliever Yuki Udagawa.