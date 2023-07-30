Legendary swimming coach Bob Bowman said Sunday that he believes Leon Marchand can handle the pressure at next year's Paris Olympics after "a very good rehearsal" at the world championships.

French sensation Marchand has been one of the stars of the competition this week in Fukuoka, claiming three gold medals and breaking Michael Phelps's long-standing 400-meter individual medley world record.

Bowman mentored Phelps to unprecedented Olympic success and he now coaches Marchand at Arizona State in the United States.