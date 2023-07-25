  • Qin Haiyang competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Qin Haiyang competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Fukuoka – China got its campaign up and running at swimming’s world championships on Monday, claiming two gold medals to banish the memory of a forgettable showing at last year’s competition.

China won only one individual gold in the pool last year in Budapest at the World Aquatics Championships but it doubled that tally in the evening’s first two races in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Qin Haiyang got things started with victory in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, taking advantage of dominant Olympic champion Adam Peaty’s absence from the competition.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW