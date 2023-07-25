China got its campaign up and running at swimming’s world championships on Monday, claiming two gold medals to banish the memory of a forgettable showing at last year’s competition.

China won only one individual gold in the pool last year in Budapest at the World Aquatics Championships but it doubled that tally in the evening’s first two races in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Qin Haiyang got things started with victory in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, taking advantage of dominant Olympic champion Adam Peaty’s absence from the competition.