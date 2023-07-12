Newly promoted ozeki Kirishima won his first bout at sumo’s second-highest rank, dispatching komusubi Kotonawaka on Wednesday after missing the first three days of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament with bruised ribs.

The lone ozeki in the absence of the injured Takakeisho, Kirishima assumed top billing on Day 4 at Dolphins Arena after the withdrawal of sole yokozuna Terunofuji (1-3) due to knee trouble.

Terunofuji’s exit followed his first back-to-back losses since the September 2022 meet, from which he also withdrew before having surgery on both knees and sitting out the next three tourneys.