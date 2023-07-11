New ozeki Kirishima will take to the raised ring at the ongoing Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament from the fourth day of action on Wednesday after missing three bouts due to bruised right ribs, his stablemaster Michinoku said.

The 27-year-old initially withdrew from the 15-day meet at Dolphins Arena ahead of his opening-day bout on Sunday, reporting to the Japan Sumo Association he had been diagnosed that it would take three weeks to recover. But Michinoku said Tuesday his wrestler “wants to take part.”

Kirishima trained at his stable on Tuesday morning with part of his neck, shoulder and back taped up and received treatment after the session.