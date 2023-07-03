Ryo Omasa became the first Japanese sport climber to reach the podium in a World Cup speed event after coming third in the men’s category on Sunday.
At the season’s fourth speed event held in Villars, Switzerland, Omasa beat Samuel Watson of the United States for the final spot on the podium. He clocked 5.30 seconds in their head-to-head climb while Watson fell.
“My form has been on the up. I’ve managed to stand on the podium (but) it still hasn’t sunk in,” Omasa said.
