  • Summer McIntosh, seen competing at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, has set two world records during Canada's ongoing selection meet for this year's world championships in Fukuoka. | REUTERS
Toronto – Summer McIntosh set her second world record of the week Saturday, winning the 400-meter individual medley at the Canadian Swimming Trials in 4 minutes and 25.87 seconds.

The 16-year-old sensation broke the record of 4:26.36 set by Hungarian Katinka Hosszu at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

McIntosh had opened the meeting, Canada’s selection event for July’s World Championships in Fukuoka, with a world record in the 400-meter freestyle.

