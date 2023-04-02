Toronto – Summer McIntosh set her second world record of the week Saturday, winning the 400-meter individual medley at the Canadian Swimming Trials in 4 minutes and 25.87 seconds.
The 16-year-old sensation broke the record of 4:26.36 set by Hungarian Katinka Hosszu at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
McIntosh had opened the meeting, Canada’s selection event for July’s World Championships in Fukuoka, with a world record in the 400-meter freestyle.
