Ivan Prieto, the bullpen catcher for the Cuban team that competed in the World Baseball Classic, reportedly defected to the United States hours after his team was eliminated by the Americans in Miami.

According to baseball writer Yordano Carmona, Prieto “escaped” from the team hotel in Miami and the team plane returned home without him on board. According to the Miami Herald, the team took an early flight home only hours after the game in part to limit the amount of time a potential defector would have to get away from the team.

MLB writer Francys Romero added that Prieto was picked up from the team hotel by his brother sometime between the team’s arrival there and when it left for the airport.