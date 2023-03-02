Former Olympic athlete Charmaine Crooks was named acting president of the Canadian soccer federation on Wednesday, becoming the first woman and person of color to hold the position.

Crooks was the first Canadian to compete in five Olympic Games and held the position of vice-president of Canada Soccer for the past two years.

Her interim appointment as head of the organization comes amid a gender equity dispute with the Canadian women’s team that led to the former president Nick Bontis to resign suddenly earlier this week.