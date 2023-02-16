Canada women’s team coach Bev Priestman says she is proud of her players taking a stance over equal pay and conditions but hopes the “draining” dispute with the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) is resolved quickly.

The team abandoned its plans to boycott the SheBelieves Cup this week and will take the field against the United States in Orlando on Thursday as four nations begin their preparations for July’s Women’s World Cup.

The clash between the Canadian Olympic champions and the defending World Cup holders, the United States, is the highlight of the invitational tournament which kicks off with Japan up against Brazil, also on Thursday.