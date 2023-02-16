  • Canada's Christine Sinclair kicks the ball during a match against Costa Rica in Monterrey, Mexico, on July 11, 2022. | REUTERS
    Canada's Christine Sinclair kicks the ball during a match against Costa Rica in Monterrey, Mexico, on July 11, 2022. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Miami – Canada women’s team coach Bev Priestman says she is proud of her players taking a stance over equal pay and conditions but hopes the “draining” dispute with the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) is resolved quickly.

The team abandoned its plans to boycott the SheBelieves Cup this week and will take the field against the United States in Orlando on Thursday as four nations begin their preparations for July’s Women’s World Cup.

The clash between the Canadian Olympic champions and the defending World Cup holders, the United States, is the highlight of the invitational tournament which kicks off with Japan up against Brazil, also on Thursday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW