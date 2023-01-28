MELBOURNE – Japan’s Tokito Oda, 16, came up short in his bid for a maiden Grand Slam crown Saturday, succumbing to British top seed Alfie Hewett 6-3, 6-1 in the Australian Open men’s wheelchair singles final.
Japanese Paralympian Yui Kamiji also finished second-best in the women’s wheelchair singles, losing to Dutch world No. 1 Diede De Groot 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.
With defending champion and all-time great Shingo Kunieda hanging up his racket earlier this month, heir apparent Oda was aiming to keep the trophy in Japanese hands at Margaret Court Arena.
