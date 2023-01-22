Japanese wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda said Sunday he has decided to hang up his racquet.
The 38-year-old, who won Paralympic gold in the men’s singles in Tokyo in 2021 and completed his career Grand Slam by winning Wimbledon last July, announced the decision on his Twitter account.
