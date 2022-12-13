Aurelien Tchouameni might do most of his work in the shadows, but the France midfielder lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his brilliant opening goal in Saturday’s quarterfinal win over England.

The 22-year-old later gave away the first penalty of the game at Al Bayt Stadium, which Harry Kane scored to equalize for England, yet France eventually ran out a 2-1 winner and Tchouameni’s role for the defending champion has been vital given the problems it faced coming into the tournament.

The outlook for coach Didier Deschamps and his side appeared grim when they were struck by an avalanche of injuries, not least with their starting midfield duo of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante both being ruled out.