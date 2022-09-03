  • Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa, Belgium, on Aug. 28. | REUTERS
    Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa, Belgium, on Aug. 28. | REUTERS

  AFP-JIJI

Zandvoort, Netherlands – Max Verstappen is expecting an emotional and “pretty crazy” festival as he heads into his first home race as world champion at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Buoyed after a run of spectacular triumphs including a masterclass for Red Bull at last Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, the runaway leader of the title race warned the clamor of a capacity crowd could be distracting as he faces a much tougher contest.

