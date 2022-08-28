  • Rafael Nadal will aim to win his fifth U.S. Open when he competes at the Grand Slam event for the first time since 2019. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Rafael Nadal will aim to win his fifth U.S. Open when he competes at the Grand Slam event for the first time since 2019. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

New York – Rafael Nadal will target a fifth U.S. Open and 23rd Grand Slam title in New York beginning this week, with his path to the title no longer blocked by Novak Djokovic, whose refusal to get vaccinated has ruled him out of a second major this year.

Nineteen years after making his debut, the 36-year-old Nadal is dragging his injury-prone body into a tournament he won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019, the year of his last appearance.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,