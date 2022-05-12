  • Naomi Osaka and her agent began discussing the possibility of starting their own agency during the Tokyo Olympics. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka is breaking away from IMG to launch her own sports agency with longtime agent Stuart Duguid.

Duguid and Osaka began discussing the venture at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Duguid told Reuters via email, adding that the firm, called Evolve, will operate as a “small boutique and bespoke agency.”

