As a previous article in this series by Naoko Eto pointed out, China’s economic security policy cannot be seen clearly from outside.

However, in recent years we have witnessed a growing trend of Chinese authorities giving preferential treatment to domestic products and de-facto pressure forcing foreign companies to transfer technologies.

What would the implications and effects of these trends be to the strategies of the Japanese government and companies regarding China? This article outlines recent related moves in China and looks at how Japan can respond.