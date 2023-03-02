More players in the global economy are now prioritizing national security as well as economic efficiency, with economic security increasingly drawing attention.

As the Group of Seven leaders said in their joint statement in December that they will work collaboratively to strengthen their collective economic security, the topic is now becoming the key that could contribute to maintaining the balance of power in the international community.

But while China has been drawing interest as the major actor, what will constitute China’s economic security has not been sufficiently discussed.