  • Greenpeace environmental activists in Manila protest the expanding of coal-fired power plants in June 2008. Amid global economic woes, many countries in Southeast Asia are now easing up on their climate change mitigation efforts.  | REUTERS
    Greenpeace environmental activists in Manila protest the expanding of coal-fired power plants in June 2008. Amid global economic woes, many countries in Southeast Asia are now easing up on their climate change mitigation efforts.  | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SINGAPORE – High inflation, rising interest rates, falling currencies and volatile energy prices, together with an economic slowdown and post-pandemic budget woes, may increase pressure on the ASEAN+3 — the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, together with China, Japan and South Korea — to scale back efforts to mitigate climate risk.

While this policy shift may make fiscal sense, it is a mistake that could have grave repercussions for the region and ultimately lead to slower economic growth and greater financial instability.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW