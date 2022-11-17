SINGAPORE – High inflation, rising interest rates, falling currencies and volatile energy prices, together with an economic slowdown and post-pandemic budget woes, may increase pressure on the ASEAN+3 — the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, together with China, Japan and South Korea — to scale back efforts to mitigate climate risk.
While this policy shift may make fiscal sense, it is a mistake that could have grave repercussions for the region and ultimately lead to slower economic growth and greater financial instability.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.