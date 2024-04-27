The man arrested over the discovery of the burned bodies of a Tokyo couple in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, has suggested that he received more than ¥10 million from a person who told him to dispose of the bodies, sources have said.

Ryoken Hirayama, 25, who is suspected of disposing of the bodies of company executive Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife, Sachiko, 56, also said he shared the money with two acquaintances whom he asked to dispose of the bodies, according to the sources.

However, since such a large sum of money has not been found in the suspect's home or bank account, the joint investigation headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and the Tochigi Prefectural Police is carefully examining his statements.

Hirayama has repeatedly changed his statements, the sources said. He initially said he met with the two acquaintances after the incident and discussed whether they should turn themselves in. But he later said that he could not contact the two, and then that he could only contact one.

The bodies of the victims were found around 6:50 a.m. on April 16. They are believed to have come into contact with the two possible perpetrators around midnight on April 15 at a vacant Tokyo house managed by the couple, the sources said.

The victims are believed to have been transported to Nasu in a car, with a bloodstained hammer found in the vehicle.

The investigation headquarters suspects that the victims were assaulted at the vacant house.