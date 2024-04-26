Israel is stepping up preparations for a potential all-out war with Hezbollah as the risk of a devastating new phase in the country’s conflict with Iran and its proxy militias grows more acute.

Israeli forces have been exchanging cross-border fire with the Lebanon-based group almost daily since the start of the campaign against Hamas in October and is now putting in place measures that would enable an escalation of hostilities — if required.

Those include additional military exercises for ground, naval and aerial forces in the north of the country, according to the Israel Defense Forces.