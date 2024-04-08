While defense issues will figure prominently in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden’s summit meeting later this week, the two leaders are also expected to announce boosted cooperation on supply chains and cutting-edge technologies — including semiconductors and artificial intelligence — all with an eye on China.

The two leaders will unveil a raft of new agreements, across the defense, security and economic realms, as Kishida visits Washington for a summit Wednesday, where he and Biden will seek to maintain momentum that has taken the U.S.-Japan alliance to fresh highs in recent years.

They will also label the bilateral relationship a “global partnership” as they look to bolster their standing at the vanguard of the chipmaking, AI and other advanced-tech sectors while pledging to work closely with other like-minded countries.