Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, called for early elections, ramping up pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who’s facing an international backlash as the conflict in Gaza rages and growing domestic protests against his government.

Gantz, who’s seen his popularity among Israeli voters surge as that of Netanyahu has dived, said polls should take place in September instead of as scheduled in 2026.

An early vote’s needed to "overcome the challenges ahead,” Gantz, who heads the National Unity party, said at a press conference in Tel Aviv late on Wednesday. "The Israeli public needs to know that we will soon ask for their trust.”