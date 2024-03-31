Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced growing challenges to power on Sunday as thousands gathered outside parliament to call for early elections in what were shaping up to be one of the largest demonstrations against the government in Israel since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Some protesters carried signs calling for Netanyahu’s "immediate removal.” Others wielded posters calling for elections, saying "those who destroyed can’t be the ones to fix.”

The protest came a day after thousands took to the streets of Tel Aviv, waving flags and carrying pictures of the Israeli hostages with signs reading, "Hostage deal now.”