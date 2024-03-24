China’s Defense Ministry on Sunday warned the Philippines to halt actions that “could escalate the situation” in the disputed South China Sea, a day after Manila accused Beijing of severely damaging a vessel and injuring its crew with water cannons during a resupply mission to a military outpost.

On Saturday, the Philippine military said China Coast Guard vessels and Chinese government-linked maritime militia vessels had “once again harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers” against vessels taking part in the mission to the flashpoint Second Thomas Shoal, which is also claimed by China.

Philippine authorities said Chinese actions had “led to significant damage” and “caused injury to personnel” aboard the Unaizah May 4 (UM4), a civilian boat hired to resupply the military base atop a grounded World War II-era warship in the shoal.