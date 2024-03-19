The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill that aims to protect young children from sexual assault by requiring those seeking employment in fields involving children to undergo background checks that go back 20 years.

The widely discussed system has been called the Japanese version of the U.K.’s Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

The screening process will allow employers to check with the Children and Families Agency on whether prospective employees have a history of sex offenses. The agency will then check the records of the Ministry of Justice.