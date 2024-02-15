The U.S., EU and other partners discussed Russia sanctions at a meeting in Brussels this week ahead of the two year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, which a senior U.S. official said Washington and its allies are prepared to mark with "robust" sanctions.

"Many of us are prepared to roll out quite robust anniversary packages," the official said, but declined to provide details. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The new sanctions would come as the U.S. and its allies look to maintain pressure on Russia with U.S. military aid to Ukraine increasingly in doubt. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money for Kyiv and a request for additional funds is languishing in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.