From charities and companies to individuals, a nationwide effort to help people in areas near Ishikawa Prefecture’s Noto Peninsula, which was devastated in Monday’s magnitude 7.6 earthquake, is picking up steam.

In one example, Toshiya Ikehata, 44, a resident of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture — among the worst-hit cities — has been providing meals since the disaster struck.

Ikehata, who has been sleeping in his car after the quake rendered his house unlivable, hopes that more volunteers can join his relief effort once the situation stabilizes.