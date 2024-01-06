The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day hit 100 on Saturday, with more than 200 still unaccounted for, local authorities said.

The magnitude-7.6 quake, which caused extensive structural damage and fires in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, has left at least 211 missing as of Saturday morning, with rescuers racing to free survivors from rubble, with rain expected through Sunday followed by snow in the region.

City officials in Wajima, one of the hardest hit areas, believe there are about 100 locations where people are still trapped under destroyed buildings and awaiting rescue.