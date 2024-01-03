The collision of two airplanes at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday comes just weeks after the global airline industry heard fresh warnings about runway safety.

All 379 people aboard a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 escaped after a collision with a De Havilland Dash-8 Japan Coast Guard turboprop that killed five of six crew on the smaller aircraft.

People familiar with the investigation said the Japan Safety Transport Board would lead the probe with participation from agencies in France, where the airplane was built, and Britain where its two Rolls-Royce engines were manufactured.