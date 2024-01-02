A Japan Airlines plane was burning on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday after an apparent collision on the ground.

NHK reported that 367 passengers and 12 crew members were on board, but that they were all able to evacuate. It remained unclear whether anyone was injured.

According to the Japan Coast Guard, one of its aircraft from its Haneda base collided with the JAL plane, which was flying from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, NHK reported, adding that the collision occurred after the JAL plane landed on Haneda's C runway. The coast guard plane had six people on board and one escaped with an injury, but the status of the other five was unknown, NHK reported.

The coast guard aircraft was on a mission to fly to a base in Niigata Prefecture carrying supplies to support the area affected by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan on Monday.

NHK footage showed flames emerging from near the engine area of the plane and firefighters battling the blaze. Although some 70 firetrucks were dispatched, the plane was almost entirely engulfed in flames as of 6:30 p.m., footage showed.

All of Haneda’s runways were shut down at around 6 p.m. Some flights were being diverted to Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture.

Information from Kyodo added