Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, agreed on Monday to take steps to deepen security cooperation between the two countries, including launching subcabinet-level defense talks.

At their meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders also affirmed cooperation on getting North Korea, which fired ballistic missiles on Sunday and Monday, to completely scrap its arsenal of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

Kishida told Hun Manet that Japan and Cambodia are expanding their cooperation to a wide range of fields, expressing his willingness to cooperate more with Cambodia on the two countries' further development.

Hun Manet said Cambodia will urge North Korea not to conduct missile tests or fire any more.

Japan and Cambodia signed a memorandum of cooperation on QR code payments.

Hun Manet is one of the 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations who met individually with Kishida on the sidelines of the three-day Japan-ASEAN summit in the capital through Monday.