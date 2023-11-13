Russia’s armed forces are stepping up their efforts to recruit veterans of the Wagner paramilitary group, according to former fighters and military bloggers, as the Kremlin tries to avoid another round of mobilization and salvage some of the force’s fighting potential in the wake of its leader’s mutiny and death.

Four former Russian inmates who fought with Wagner in eastern Ukraine said they had received calls and messages offering new military contracts in recent weeks, confirming recent reports by Russian military bloggers. Three former fighters said they were specifically urged to join Rosgvardia, Russia’s militarized national guard.

Originally envisioned as a rearguard force, Rosgvardia has gained prominence since the invasion of Ukraine under the leadership of Victor Zolotov, a former bodyguard of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has ordered one major mobilization since the invasion began, calling up hundreds of thousands of men, but he has resisted another draft of similar scale, in part to avoid stoking public discontent before next year’s presidential election.