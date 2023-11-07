U.S. President Joe Biden has won a global vote of confidence over Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to a survey released Tuesday covering two-dozen countries, with respondents nearly three times more likely to view him more positively than his geopolitical rival.

The poll, conducted this spring by the Pew Research Center, comes as Biden and Xi are set to meet next week on the sidelines of an Asian economic summit in San Francisco for their first talks in about a year.

"People in 23 countries tend to see U.S. President Joe Biden more positively than Chinese President Xi Jinping," Pew said in the report. "A median of 54% have confidence in Biden to do the right thing regarding world affairs, compared with 19% who say the same of Xi."