Japan has evacuated 46 more people from Israel, including 20 Japanese, in the second such operation involving an Air Self-Defense Force plane since hostilities erupted between Israel and the Hamas militant group last month.

The evacuation came as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa was set to arrive in Israel on Friday for talks with her Israeli and Palestinian counterparts as Tokyo looks to play a role in helping calm the worsening conflict while addressing the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Along with the 20 Japanese nationals, the ASDF KC-767 transport plane that departed Israel on Thursday night was also carrying foreign nationals, including 15 South Koreans and four Vietnamese, according to the Japanese government. The plane was expected to arrive in Tokyo on Friday evening.