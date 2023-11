Israeli airstrikes have hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander.

Medics struggled to treat the casualties, even setting up operating rooms in hospital corridors.

Israeli tanks have been active in Gaza for at least four days following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on mostly Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 and the taking of more than 200 hostages.