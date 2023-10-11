Johnny & Associates released a report on Tuesday responding to the backlash that arose over a blacklist of journalists for a news conference addressing sexual abuse allegations by its late founder.

On Oct. 4, public broadcaster NHK reported that the global consulting firm FTI Consulting hired by Johnny & Associates had an “NG (No Good) list” — a list of journalists to avoid calling on during the talent agency’s Oct. 2 event announcing its plans to rebrand. Photographs and the names of publications were included on the list and used to identify the journalists.

Following the news, Johnny & Associates published a detailed report on its website compiled by newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer Masayuki Yamada on Tuesday.