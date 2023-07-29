Osaka on Friday received its first filing from a foreign country or region related to the construction of a pavilion for the 2025 World Expo.

The delays for the construction of foreign pavilions for the Osaka Expo has made headlines in recent weeks, with negotiations between construction companies and foreign countries and regions planning to build their own pavilions facing headwinds.

The city government aims to accelerate its work to screen applications and other preparations for the event, slated to be held on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay from April 2025.

So far, none of the 56 countries and regions planning to establish pavilions have submitted official applications for the construction of temporary buildings.

Behind the lack of progress is construction companies' cautious stance toward signing deals amid rising prices of construction materials and labor shortages.

On July 7, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer of the Osaka Expo, told foreign participants that it is willing to place pavilion construction orders on their behalf.

The association asked foreign participants to make a decision by the end of August.

The name of the country or region that submitted the document Friday, which precedes an official application for the construction of the pavilion, has not been revealed.